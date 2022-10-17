Nerja's Nuestra Señora de las Angustias set to get asset of cultural interest status Inside, the chapel houses valuable frescoes, which were also restored over 10 years ago

The Official Bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) has published a resolution initiating the procedure for the inclusion of Nerja’s Nuestra Señora de las Angustias chapel in the General Catalogue of Andalusian Historical Heritage, as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).

Nerja town hall approved the application in August 2020, marking the chapel’s tercentenary year. The town’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that he was “pleased” the Junta de Andalucía has initiated the process. The Junta’s resolution highlights the chapel’s architectural, historical-artistic and ethnological importance.

A period of twenty days of public consultation is now open so that interested parties may examine the dossier and make any comments or objections. Once any objections that may be raised have been resolved, the Junta de Andalucía will conclude the file by giving the chapel BIC status.

The religious monument underwent a thorough restoration which was completed in 2019, with work to the exterior to remove layers of paint and mould. Inside, the chapel houses valuable frescoes, which were also restored over 10 years ago.