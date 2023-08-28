Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Video helps capture thief on electric scooter who violently assaulted elderly people in Vélez-Málaga
Crime

Video helps capture thief on electric scooter who violently assaulted elderly people in Vélez-Málaga

The man, who is now in police custody, allegedly robbed half-a-dozen victims between July and August

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 28 August 2023, 17:13

An alleged thief who rode past elderly victims on a scooter in Vélez-Málaga and snatched their valuables, even pushing them aside and causing serious injuries, has been arrested.

Dubbed the scooter thief, the 41-year-old man who is now in police custody, allegedly assaulted half-a-dozen victims during five robberies between July and August.

The man always attacked in the same way, riding past his victims on an electric scooter and tugging on their handbags, before fleeing the scene with stolen goods. He would even throw victims to the ground if they put up resistance, in some cases causing serious injuries, according to police investigators.

The suspect acted during broad daylight and usually moved around the old part of the city. National Police identified the suspect, and arrested him. In a search of his home, officers seized various items of clothing used in the assaults and the electric scooter. The Vélez-Málaga magistrate's court has ordered him to be remanded in custody.

