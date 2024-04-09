Running in colour on the Costa del Sol for autism awareness

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 14:11 | Updated 14:43h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The annual Torre del Mar Carrera de Color (colour run) is taking place on Sunday 14 April along the Axarquía coastal town’s promenade. Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar Jesús Atencia said that the event, which is in its fifth year, “represents the continuity of a charity event in aid of autism awareness".

The run is scheduled to start at 10.30am at the Templete de la Música on the promenade and after the race there will be music, dancing, raffles, according to Atencia.

Participants will be given a bag with gifts including a water bottle, T-shirt, sun glasses and more. Registration for the run can be done at Box Akyles in Plazamar and Calle Poniente, Base shops in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga and by clicking here.

María del Mar Vargas, representative of ACTEA (Regional Association for the Care and Integration of People with Autistic Spectrum Disorders- ASD), said, "It is a family event to be enjoyed by mothers, fathers and children at which parents who have children with ASD feel very welcome".