Participants after last year's colour run on Torre del Mar promenade. SUR
Running in colour on the Costa del Sol for autism awareness
Community spirit

The five-kilometre-long family event on Torre del Mar’s promenade is taking place on Sunday 14 April

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 14:11

Compartir

The annual Torre del Mar Carrera de Color (colour run) is taking place on Sunday 14 April along the Axarquía coastal town’s promenade. Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar Jesús Atencia said that the event, which is in its fifth year, “represents the continuity of a charity event in aid of autism awareness".

The run is scheduled to start at 10.30am at the Templete de la Música on the promenade and after the race there will be music, dancing, raffles, according to Atencia.

Participants will be given a bag with gifts including a water bottle, T-shirt, sun glasses and more. Registration for the run can be done at Box Akyles in Plazamar and Calle Poniente, Base shops in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga and by clicking here.

María del Mar Vargas, representative of ACTEA (Regional Association for the Care and Integration of People with Autistic Spectrum Disorders- ASD), said, "It is a family event to be enjoyed by mothers, fathers and children at which parents who have children with ASD feel very welcome".

