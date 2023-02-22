Rincón de la Victoria police to take to the skies The drones will be used for security, emergency, traffic and environmental protection operations

Rincón de la Victoria's Local Police force is planning to incorporate the use of drones into its aerial surveillance. Borja Ortiz, councillor for Policing and Safety, said on Tuesday that drones «will improve services in terms of security, emergencies and traffic».

The town hall has started to draw up regulations for the use of remotely piloted aircraft which will be presented for initial approval at a council meeting on Thursday 23 February.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado said, «The safety of residents and visitors is a top priority and we will continue working to improve the resources of our police officers so that they can carry out their work in the best possible way.»

This new unit will make it possible to deal more effectively with a multitude of operation including control and surveillance at large events and crowds, supervision of large municipal spaces and facilities, access to remote areas, emergencies, fires and search and rescue operations.

It will also help with traffic operations, town planning including the detection of illegal buildings and wells and environmental protection like illegal dumping and animal abuse.