Costa del Sol town to stage its first fashion show

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol will be holding its first fashion show on Saturday 5 October, when local businesses will be able to show their collections for the coming season.

Councillor Lola Ramos explained that "around 70 people chosen by the businesses themselves will show their fashion collections for the new season, including party wear, as a service of proximity, quality and confidence".

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted the importance "of supporting small businesses with initiatives such as these, which give them visibility, bringing local commerce closer to the public, while at the same time boosting the activity of the town".

The fashion establishments that will parade in the town's first Pasarela de Moda (fashion catwalk) are: Buba Moda Infantil, Tu Ropita Baby, Ciento Once Moda, Aerostato, 13 5 Modas, La Marquesita and Antonio Gracia.

Tourism school

The fashion show, which will begin at 8.30pm on Plaza de la Constitución, will offer a sample of clothes and accessories by seven shops in the town that sell children's and youth fashion, casual, party and formal wear. It will also feature the collection of the young Malaga designer MAOG called Resilience.

Miguel Ángel Ocón is creative director of MAOG and Miguel Ocón and winner of Málaga Crea 22, received the Málaga Fashion Week Prize 22 and EDM 23 among others. His work has been seen on Spanish TV channels Telecinco, Atresplayer, TVE and Canal Sur among others.

The Costa del Sol's tourism school, Escuela Superior de Turismo Costa del Sol, has made a promotional video and will be covering the event.