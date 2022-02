Rincón de la Victoria demands solution to motorway problems The mayor expressed his irk for the situation and the inconvenience that it's causing locals due to traffic jams and the road's bad state

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has asked Andalucía's regional government for a "definitive solution" to the build up of traffic at the exit of the A-7 motorway into the town, as well as the section that passes through the municipality, where there are "frequent accidents." Salado has asked for a joined up solution along with Spain's central government.