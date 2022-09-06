Half price tickets for Rincón's tourist train during town's Boquerón Victoriano festival The price reduction will apply until 11 September, with regular departures from the town hall and an audio guide in Spanish and English

Rincón de la Victoria’s tourist train is offering half price tickets this week to coincide with the town’s Boquerón Victoriano festival, which celebrates the local white anchovy tradition.

Until Sunday 11 September residents and visitors can enjoy a tour priced at three euros for adults and two euros for children (4 to 12 years). Departures are from the town hall and the route passes through sites including La Cueva del Tesoro, La Cala del Moral church, El Cantal, the tourist office, Lo Cea, Villa Romana and Casa Fuerte.

Tickets can be purchased on the train itself or through the City Sightseeing website. Departures will take place from the town hall hourly from 10.45am until 1.45pm and then hourly from 3.45pm, with the last train leaving at 6.45pm. Audio guides are available in Spanish and English giving the history of, and interesting facts about Rincón de la Victoria.

For more information phone: 902 10 10 81 or visit the website: www.turismoenrincon.es. Information will also be available through a QR code at the town hall departure point and other stops.