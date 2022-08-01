Rincón de la Victoria to hold free stargazing evening Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about the night sky and the event coincides with the Perseids meteor shower

Rincón de la Victoria town hall, along with the town’s La Cueva del Tesoro, will be holding afree astronomical observation evening in the town’s Mediterranean Archaeological Park this Saturday, 6 August.

Various activities will be held to coincide with the Perseids meteor shower. The day will be led by the Generando Emociones Proyecto Cúpula 2022 group, which will provide telescopes, a projector and qualified instructors.

There will be a virtual experience with sessions every seven minutes for 12 users per session from 8.30pm and then at 10.20pm the stargazing activity will begin with a talk on the origin of the universe and mythological descriptions, followed by the location of constellations and planets during deep space night-time observation.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado highlighted, "The interest of this type of activities that contribute to sharing scientific information and an introduction to astronomy aimed at all audiences.”

Bookings can be made from midnight on 2 August via email: cuevadeltesororeservas@rincondelavictoria.es. A maximum of four reservations can be made per email as spaces are limited. The town hall recommends wearing comfortable clothes, bringing water and a mat or a chair to sit on. The Mediterranean Archaeological Park is located in Avenida de Picasso.