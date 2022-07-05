People face fines of up to 1,500 euros face for dumping garden waste on Rincón's streets The council has also reminded that larger items including electrical devices and furniture should be taken to the town's 'Punto Limpio’

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has launched an awareness campaign to stop people from leaving garden waste or larger items by containers on the town’s streets.

Councilor Borja Ortiz said that the problem “increases in the summer months in residential areas". He went on to say, "This type of action constitutes negligence according to the local law on cleaning of public spaces and integral management of urban solid waste."

A focus of infection

Rincón’s mayor, Francisco Salado, has called for residents to collaborate "so that rubbish bags are not left outside the containers, which, with high summer temperatures, can become a focus of infections and smells, putting public health at risk."

For larger items, furniture, electrical and electronic equipment, or other waste, the councillor indicated that residents and visitors should contact the local ‘Punto Limpio’ (dump) on 952 971 234 from 8am to 2pm. This number can also be used to report items that have been dumped on the street.

Gardening waste from private homes can be deposited inside the organic waste containers in airtight bags as long as they do not exceed 500 litres per day (the capacity of a homemade rubbish bag ranges between 30 and 60 litres). When this limit is exceeded, the user must inform the Punto Limipo.