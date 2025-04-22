Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
Around 100 people took to the streets of Totalán after opposition councillors tried to unseat Victor Martín

Eugenio Cabezas

Totalán

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 10:56

Around one hundred residents of Totalán in the east of Malaga province protested on Sunday 20 April to reject a vote of no confidence which was signed by the opposition parties at the town hall the previous Monday against the mayor, Víctor Martín.

The socialist PSOE party and the independent councillor Margarita Blanco registered the vote to unseat the Partido Popular (PP) mayor and replace him with the socialist Miguel Ángel Escaño, who governed between 2007 and 2023, until the PP won the seat.

The protest was attended by other councillors from nearby municipalities including Antonio Muñoz from Moclinejo. The secretary general of the PP in Málaga, José Ramón Carmona, was also present.

Carmona said on social media that the mayor "has been able to win over residents like no one else and as an example this massive support in a municipality of less than 800 inhabitants".

Martín told Cadena Ser radio in the Axarquía that the vote of no confidence against him was "incomprehensible and incoherent" and added that the independent councillor had "agreed in writing with us that there would be no motions of censure".

Speaking on 14 April to SUR, Blanco justified her change of heart by saying that "after almost two years Totalán is paralysed, the people are desperate. The only thing they do are parties and trips to Madrid to go to Fitur to attract tourists to a village where there is nothing touristy".

Blanco and the PSOE said in a statement, "The vote not only responds to the legitimate exercise of our functions as public representatives, but also to the general feeling of discontent of the citizens of Totalán. After almost two years in office of the current mayor and his government team, the municipal reality reflects a worrying situation of institutional paralysis, lack of political impetus and deterioration in public management."

