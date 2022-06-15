Residents demand Vélez-Málaga town hall pay 1.2m euros for improvements to housing area The 100 homeowners of the Cerro y Mar and Chorreras development, between Mezquitilla and Lagos, want the council to renovate the roads and provide them with services

The hundred or so residents of the Velez-Málaga residential areas of Cerro y Mar and Chorreras, between the coastal villages of Lagos and Mezquitilla areas are still fighting after more than a decade for Vélez-Málaga town hall to comply with the stipulations of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU).

The plan includes works to build roads leading to the houses, which are currently nothing more than tracks and where they have been concreted over, the residents say they are full of potholes.

The area, which consist of around 60 plots of land and thirty houses, does not have an adequate lighting system, the cables are close to vegetation and the meters are visible.

After a long legal battle, in June 2019 the residents obtained a ruling from the Andalucía’s High Court of Justice which established that the town hall was obliged to carry out the works, assuming all costs exceeding 597,257.88 euros, which was the amount that was initially set to be paid by the owners.

Lack of progress

As the works were not executed within the established deadlines, the council redrafted a new project in 2008, which raised the costs to 1,722,681 euros, meaning that "the council is obliged to assume a minimum of almost 1.2 million euros of the cost", according to the president of the residents' association, Juan Ramón Ibargüengoitia.

He explained to SUR that "in view of the inactivity of the town hall" they have asked the court to order the enforcement of the court ruling. He went on to say that the council “sends papers every so often to give the impression that it continues to work, but the fact is that progress is nil". SUR has tried unsuccessfully to get a comment from Vélez-Málaga town hall.