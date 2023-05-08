Residents' Day returns to Nerja Around 20 local associations representing different nationalities participated in the event which took place on Plaza de España

Around 20 Nerja or Axarquía-based associations took part in Residents’ Day on Sunday 7 May on the town’s Plaza de España. Although now in its twenty-first year, it was the first time since 2018 that the event had gone ahead. Prior to the pandemic, “in 2018 it was postponed and then eventually cancelled due to bad weather”, Jacky Gómez of the town hall foreign residents department recalled.

In stark contrast to 2018, the weather was hot and sunny for this year’s event and stallholders could be overheard commenting on the heat and the drought crisis as it worsens in the Axarquía.

The lack of shade and heat at midday may have put some off, although another clear factor for the significant drop in numbers compared with previous years was the 90-day rule affecting many British people who are members of the various clubs and societies.

The president of the Club Internacional de Nerja is currently in the UK and has found his trips limited due to the rule. Members of the 41 Club present at the event also commented on the rule having an impact on attendance at their regular meetings.

New associations

The event has, in previous years, has been held earlier in the year and by May, many people who spend winter in the town and summers back in their own countries, have already done so. As a representative from the Hispano Nórdica association in Nerja (AHN) pointed out, “Many of our members have gone back to their countries and they will be back in September.”

Nevertheless, the associations that were there, including 41 Club, American International Club, Club Internacional de Nerja, Asociación Hispano Nórdica de Nerja (AHN Nerja), a number of animal and cancer charities and Nerja’s New Life Church, were well attended. Some of the associations were selling home-made cakes or punch and others had tombolas and raffles. There were also some new associations at the day, including the Moroccan Women’s Association Somaya Fighter, who were selling traditional cakes and sweets.

There was entertainment from the Nerja band, the Dani Romero dance school, the Cristian David Callejón dance group, the Alboreal Association dance group and the Gema and Jotxan Zumba group.

The event was also attended by mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, councillor for foreign residents, Javier Rodríguez and councillor for festivals and events, Elena Gálvez.

American International Club, Asociación Hispano Nórdica, Somaya Fighter J. R.

The event coincided with a Sabor a Málaga market on the Balcón de Europa, where local food and drink producers were selling their products, including olive oil, cheeses, honey and wine.