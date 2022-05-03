Reopening of Vélez-Málaga's San Francisco 'gourmet' market still up in the air The town hall gave four businesses 15 days to reopen before the start of Easter week, but they refused "because they had no guarantee that they could continue"

The reopening of the San Francisco 'gourmet' market in Vélez-Málaga remains up in the air after more than two years since the electricity company cut the supply due irregularities with the contract.

At the end of March last year, the town hall gave the four companies, which had still shown an interest in reopening the businesses, a period of fifteen days in which to do so before Easter week this year. However, these businesses rejected the offer, stating that they “did not have written guarantees" that they will be able to continue operating.

Events

The space in which the town hall invested more than three million euros between 2014 and 2018, from European funds and the provincial authority, the Diputación, has been used for events such as book fairs, talks, courses and concerts and other dates have been announced.

The mayor insisted last week, when speaking to the radio station Cadena Ser en la Axarquía, that the town hall is working to put out to tender the management of the entire site, which has 16 catering establishments, to one company.

María José Giles, one of the businesswomen affected, criticised "the lack of communication and information" on the part of the town hall, "when we have been asking them for more than two years to let us go back to work". Giles went on to say, "I invested 15,000 euros in machinery and products for the cafeteria, I'm still paying for electricity since the problem of the connections was solved, we need to know when we can reopen."

Compensation for loss of profits

She explained that if the town hall privatises the management with a single company, she wants her company to be "the first on the list to continue offering the service we were giving in the market, or to carry it out in another location, with this option being agreed between both parties." She went on to say, "If neither option is viable, I will ask for compensation for loss of profits and fixed costs since June 2020," she concluded.