Red Cross offers care plan guidance service in the Axarquía

Vélez-Málaga
Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:42
The English-speaking team at Vélez-Málaga Red Cross has started a new service to offer people advice and guidance to help people register their care plans in the event that a patient is unable to express them.
The team explained that it is called "Voluntad Vital Anticipada (VVA) and it is similar to an Advanced Care Plan/Living Will in the UK".
The English-speaking team has trained volunteers to help guide people through the process. For more information contact volunteer Richard Weale at the Vélez-Málaga Red Cross office by email: 29094social@cruzroja.es.
