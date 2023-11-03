Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photo of Red Cross. SUR
Red Cross offers care plan guidance service in the Axarquía

The Voluntad Vital Anticipada (VVA) is similar to an Advanced Care Plan/Living Will in the UK

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:42

The English-speaking team at Vélez-Málaga Red Cross has started a new service to offer people advice and guidance to help people register their care plans in the event that a patient is unable to express them.

The team explained that it is called "Voluntad Vital Anticipada (VVA) and it is similar to an Advanced Care Plan/Living Will in the UK".

The English-speaking team has trained volunteers to help guide people through the process. For more information contact volunteer Richard Weale at the Vélez-Málaga Red Cross office by email: 29094social@cruzroja.es.

