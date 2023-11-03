Red Cross offers care plan guidance service in the Axarquía The Voluntad Vital Anticipada (VVA) is similar to an Advanced Care Plan/Living Will in the UK

The English-speaking team at Vélez-Málaga Red Cross has started a new service to offer people advice and guidance to help people register their care plans in the event that a patient is unable to express them.

The team explained that it is called "Voluntad Vital Anticipada (VVA) and it is similar to an Advanced Care Plan/Living Will in the UK".

The English-speaking team has trained volunteers to help guide people through the process. For more information contact volunteer Richard Weale at the Vélez-Málaga Red Cross office by email: 29094social@cruzroja.es.