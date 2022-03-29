Recent storms wreak havoc on Axarquía beaches El Chucho, El Playazo and La Torrecilla in Nerja, Ferrara in Torrox, the western end of Torre del Mar and Torre de Benagalbón are the most affected areas

The recent storms have caused damage to the Axarquía’s beaches and the five coastal town halls are currently assessing the damage in order to try to repair them as far as possible ahead Easter.

The beaches of El Chucho, El Playazo and La Torrecilla in Nerja, part of Ferrara in Torrox, the westernmost end of Torre del Mar and part of Torre de Benagalbón are some of the most affected areas, according to the councils’ initial assessments.

Road closed

Nerja town hall has closed the road leading to El Playazo beach. The accesses to the Torrecilla and Chucho beaches are also closed to users as a preventive measure. Although pedestrian access to El Playazo is still open the council has warned: "To avoid risks it is recommended that residents and visitors do not go to the area until the lane is reopened again".

The authorities are working on the removal of the beach installations that have been affected, including showers and walkways. In addition, town hall workers have gone to the beaches to assess the damage "in order to start the recovery work as soon as the storm subsides".

This is the same situation in Torrox, Torre del Mar and Torre de Benagalbón, who are all working to get the beaches repaired in time for Easter, the first major holiday period after more than two years of the pandemic.

La Viñuela gains little water

Despite the recent heavy rains bringing enormous relief to Malaga’s countryside and reservoirs, the Axarquía has not benefitted as much as other parts of the province, with the La Viñuela reservoir gaining only three hectometres of water; the equivalent to three weeks of consumption during summer.

Damage to El Ferrara beach in Torrox / E. Cabezas