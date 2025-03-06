Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torre del Mar's ruta de la tapa will run from Monday 10 to Sunday 30 March. J. Rhodes
Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
Torre del Mar's 'ruta de la tapa' starts on Monday 10 March and runs until Sunday 30 with 28 establishments taking part

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 07:49

A total of 28 establishments are participating in this year's 'ruta de la tapa' (tapas route) in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol. The popular foodie event kicks off on Monday 10 March and runs until Sunday 30.

It is expected that around 45,000 tapas will be served during the three-week event and Malaga's Cervezas Victoria beer company has announced it will be offering a new special beer, the Victoria 10, as a complement to its traditional Victoria Clásica. The new beer will cost 50 cents more than the classic beers that are part of the deal, with each tapa and 'caña' (small glass of beer), glass of house wine or soft drink costing four euros.

Tapas passports will be available at all the establishments as well as the tourist office. Each passport includes a list of establishments participating and a description of the tapas on offer. Participants should get their passports stamped at the establishment they visit, with the opportunity to vote for their favourite tapa.

Passports with at least 14 stamps can be handed in at the tourist office for the chance to win prizes including 10 tasting menus for two people and a prize of 300 euros to be spent in local shops and restaurants.

Click here for further information on the official Ruta de la Tapa website.

