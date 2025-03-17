Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A showcooking presentation at a previous Sabor a Málaga event in the province. SUR
Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
Food and drink

Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía

Sabor a Málaga will be in Vélez-Málaga from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 March with 36 stalls offering local products as well as presentations and workshops

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Monday, 17 March 2025, 11:06

Malaga province's Sabor a Málaga foodie market will be in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 March offering 36 exhibitors selling local products and produce.

The stalls will be distributed along Calle Canalejas in Vélez-Málaga town centre and will be open from 11am to 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As well as the opportunity to buy local products, there will also be activities such as tastings, showcookings, workshops and special presentations.

One of the highlights will take place on Friday at 7pm when foodies will be able to enjoy a workshop on how to make 'ajobacalao', given by the experts from Lujo del Paladar, one of the leading companies that produces this traditional garlic cod paste made and eaten in the town during Easter week.

The promotional brand Sabor a Málaga is promoted by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, which works on the quality and authenticity of the province's agri-food products.

Vélez-Málaga is known as the capital of the Axarquía area of Malaga province, one of the areas with the highest production of subtropical fruits, exporting to more than 30 countries. It is also home to a number of olive oil cooperatives, Unesco-recognised grapes, raisins and sweet wines, as well as a number of cheeses, meats, honey, locally made chocolate, breads, craft beers and more. A full programme of live music and dance will accompany the event.

Click here for more information.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow
  5. 5 From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella
  6. 6 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  7. 7 The Lorings: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  8. 8 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  9. 9 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  10. 10 The value of a road

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía