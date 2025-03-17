Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 11:06 Compartir

Malaga province's Sabor a Málaga foodie market will be in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 March offering 36 exhibitors selling local products and produce.

The stalls will be distributed along Calle Canalejas in Vélez-Málaga town centre and will be open from 11am to 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As well as the opportunity to buy local products, there will also be activities such as tastings, showcookings, workshops and special presentations.

One of the highlights will take place on Friday at 7pm when foodies will be able to enjoy a workshop on how to make 'ajobacalao', given by the experts from Lujo del Paladar, one of the leading companies that produces this traditional garlic cod paste made and eaten in the town during Easter week.

The promotional brand Sabor a Málaga is promoted by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, which works on the quality and authenticity of the province's agri-food products.

Vélez-Málaga is known as the capital of the Axarquía area of Malaga province, one of the areas with the highest production of subtropical fruits, exporting to more than 30 countries. It is also home to a number of olive oil cooperatives, Unesco-recognised grapes, raisins and sweet wines, as well as a number of cheeses, meats, honey, locally made chocolate, breads, craft beers and more. A full programme of live music and dance will accompany the event.

