Popular Costa del Sol town witnesses 'extraordinary growth'

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:28 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The towns of Torrox and Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol are neighbouring towns with many historical, family and economic ties. Together with Frigiliana, they form a tourist and agricultural triangle unparalleled in Malaga province. However, in terms of population, the municipality that is experiencing the greatest growth out of the three is Torrox.

One of the main factors is the increased supply of property available. In fact, several thousand people originally from Nerja have moved to Torrox because property prices are much lower, in a similar phenomenon to what is happening in Malaga city and towns on its periphery including Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria and Alhaurín de la Torre.

Torrox is now close to 22,000 registered inhabitants according to the provisional updated data of Spain's INE national statistics institute and the municipal census. Nerja surpassed the 22,000 inhabitants registered on 1 January 2024 with a total of 22,176 people on the town hall 'padrón', although this is a provisional figure which has to be ratified by the INE.

Provisional data

The figure represents an increase in relation to that of 2022, which was 21,913 inhabitants. The final figure for Nerja's population census will be official once it has been approved by Spain’s central government and published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE). A statement from Nerja town hall read, “Since 2014 the number of inhabitants in the town has been increasing almost every year".

The demographic data provided for Torrox is also provisional, but also shows a growth and means that the town is now eligible for more funding. Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina said on Monday 25 March that the figure shows for the “third consecutive year the growth of the major tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol.”

According to data provided by Medina, in January 2015 Torrox had just over 15,000 inhabitants, while in January of this year it had reached almost 22,000 inhabitants. He said that the figures showed “extraordinary growth achieved" during the time he has been mayor and that if the growth continues, “within one or two years we will be the most important municipality in our judicial district, which includes Torrox, Nerja, Frigiliana, Cómpeta, Sayalonga, Algarrobo, Árchez and Canillas de Albaida”.

In January this newspaper reported that Torrox town hall had received 31,573,384 euros extra in this year’s budget having exceeded the 20,000 inhabitants quota, meaning that it is now considered a large town. It is an increase of 18 per cent compared to 2023.