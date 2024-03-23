Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Ingenio shopping centre. SUR
Popular Costa del Sol shopping centre set to expand
Retail

El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga attracts customers from Rincón de la Victoria to Motril in Granada province

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Saturday, 23 March 2024, 07:54

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol ratified a modification of its General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) from 1996 to enable the expansion of the El Ingenio shopping centre by 4,850 square metres, which means an 10 per cent increase in its current size.

The process was initiated in 2013, at the request of the company that owns the premises, Sociedad Azucarera Larios S. L., although it was not until 2018 that the town hall began to process the application.

Earlier this week the Junta de Andalucía published in its Official Bulletin (BOJA) the procedure for the environmental assessment of the modification to enable this expansion of the shopping centre.

Employment

Councillor for town planning Celestino Rivas argued that an extension to the shopping centre "will generate employment and that it is necessary to adapt to the new commercial times". He compared it with the large shopping centres in Malaga city. Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez also alluded to "the importance of commercial space", comparing it to the one in Rincón de la Victoria, which currently has a number of empty premises.

The mayor went on to say that El Ingenio attracts customers from as far as Motril in Granada province to Rincón de la Victoria, but recognised that the town hall is “still working to revitalise” Vélez-Málaga town centre.

"It is not something that can be done in three days,” and said that the deterioration “is something that has been going on for 30 years," said the mayor, who said that they are also working to create new car parks in the area of the historic centre.

Working conditions

Opposition socialist (PSOE) spokesman Víctor González said, “We cannot oppose these modifications, but we think that there has to be a negotiation, Larios owes a lot to this town, it is a company with important profits, and there has to be a greater consideration".

The socialist councillor also expressed his "support for the workers in the shopping centre, who have precarious working conditions". He went on to say, "It was a mistake to extend the opening hours, they are suffering terrible working conditions. I think that apart from helping, we can demand better working conditions, with better contracts, more holidays, as their working conditions are very bad.”

His proposed amendment to this effect was rejected by the coalition team in power, which considered that the matter was an administrative procedure and could not be included.

