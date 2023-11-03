Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torre del Mar. SUR
Police close down illegal Halloween party on the Costa del Sol
Law

The establishment on a beach in Torre del Mar did not have the correct licences for live music or authorisation to charge entrance,, , according to officials

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Friday, 3 November 2023, 12:19

Police officers in Torre del Mar, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, suspended a Halloween party at a beach restaurant on Tuesday 31 October as the establishment allegedly did not have the correct licences for the event. According to police sources there were around four to 500 under-age youngsters in the vicinity of the restaurant.

During an inspection officers found that the staff were charging the teenagers between 15 and 20 euros to enter. Around 200 people, many of them minors, had already paid to get into the party. The police asked them to leave and the event was suspended as the business did not have authorisation for the party, the correct licence for live music or permission to charge admission, according to sources consulted.

Officers also detected the presence of "flammable decorative material” and the security measures “were not guaranteed", according to the officers. An official report has been issued to the restaurant for carrying out unauthorised activity. The restaurant remains open, pending the decision of the investigation.

