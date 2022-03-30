Plans for new Torre del Mar health centre and school move forward The population of the town continues to increase, especially with the current expansion of the Azucarera, SUP. T-12 and Viña Málaga housing areas

More houses are being built in the Viña Málaga area of Torre del Mar / j. Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga town hall last Friday voted unanimously approved to transfer to the Junta de Andalucía of a plot of land in Torre del Mar for the construction of a new health centre and requested the regional government to build a fifth primary school in the town.

Last September, the Junta's delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, had already asked the town hall to cede suitable land for the health project. The land, with an area of 4,000 square metres, is located in the SUP T-13 area to the west of Torre del Mar.

In December 2012, the Delegation of Health conveyed "its commitment to maintain its interest in carrying out the construction of the health building.” However, since then, no progress has been made. It is still not known when and how much money will be needed to carry out the project.

Fifth school

As for the fifth school, the plan responds to the fact that there are 1,800 pupils in the four existing educational centres and as the population of Torre del Mar continues to increase, especially with the current expansion of the Azucarera, SUP. T-12 and Viña Málaga housing areas.

The spokesman for the Partido Popular (PP), Jesús Lupiáñez, welcomed the fact that the second health centre in Torre del Mar "is finally taking shape in a definitive way in a specific location, which was requested by the Andalusian Government delegate last September".

He went on to say that the work “joins other much-needed health infrastructure such as the extension of the Axarquia Regional Hospital, where works are being carried out by the regional ministry of health.”