Plans to promote town's industrial heritage at visitor centre in former olive oil mill The project on Nerja's Calle Ánimas will also see the creation of a pedestrian walkway and a new square

Nerja town hall has announced a project to turn a former olive oil mill in Calle Ánimas into a visitors centre.

After acquiring the mill at the end of 2021 for almost one million euros and after voting not to demolish the historic building, the mayor José Alberto Armijo presented the draft project to the town hall last week.

He said that it is designed to breathe new life into this "important" early twentieth century building and highlight Nerja's historical industrial heritage.

In a statement, Armijo said that the project will cover four important objectives, "the rehabilitation of the building of the old mill and machinery to convert it into a visitors centre, the pedestrian connection of Calle Ánimas with the Plaza de España, the creation of a large square and the construction of a 200-square-metre municipal building on Plaza de España, opposite the Museum of Nerja".

Work has also begun this week to repave the area around the Balcón de Europa. The investment of 108,299.62 euros, financed by the regional government, will replace the deteriorated white marble slabs.