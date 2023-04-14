Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The former oil mill. E. Cabezas
Plans to promote town&#039;s industrial heritage at visitor centre in former olive oil mill

Plans to promote town's industrial heritage at visitor centre in former olive oil mill

The project on Nerja's Calle Ánimas will also see the creation of a pedestrian walkway and a new square

Eugenio Cabezas

NERJA.

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:43

Compartir

Nerja town hall has announced a project to turn a former olive oil mill in Calle Ánimas into a visitors centre.

After acquiring the mill at the end of 2021 for almost one million euros and after voting not to demolish the historic building, the mayor José Alberto Armijo presented the draft project to the town hall last week.

He said that it is designed to breathe new life into this "important" early twentieth century building and highlight Nerja's historical industrial heritage.

In a statement, Armijo said that the project will cover four important objectives, "the rehabilitation of the building of the old mill and machinery to convert it into a visitors centre, the pedestrian connection of Calle Ánimas with the Plaza de España, the creation of a large square and the construction of a 200-square-metre municipal building on Plaza de España, opposite the Museum of Nerja".

Work has also begun this week to repave the area around the Balcón de Europa. The investment of 108,299.62 euros, financed by the regional government, will replace the deteriorated white marble slabs.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Passenger numbers take off at Malaga Airport as it climbs to third place in Spain
  2. 2 Three girls found in fire-damaged, filthy home taken into care by Malaga child protection services
  3. 3 Transfer of water from Nerja's Chíllar river to Axarquía reservoir reduced due to 'signs of it drying up'
  4. 4 Nerja looks to create artificial reef off El Playazo beach
  5. 5 Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over
  6. 6 New section of Malaga's coastal footpath connects Axarquía towns
  7. 7 Low-cost Avlo smashes record for high-speed train ticket sales between Malaga and Madrid
  8. 8 Vélez-Málaga tourist train to run every Friday in April and May
  9. 9 Mijas takes advantage of good weather to make early start on rural road repairs
  10. 10 Registration opens for stallholders wishing to participate in Mijas craft markets

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad