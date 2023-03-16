Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
The plot of land earmarked for the new health centre, car park and bus station E. Cabezas
Plans for new bus station in Nerja

Plans for new bus station in Nerja

The town hall wants to build the new facility over an underground car park next to the future health centre

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Necesitas ser suscriptor para acceder a esta funcionalidad.

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 08:01

Compartir

Nerja town hall has announced that it is to formally ask the Junta de Andalucía to sign an agreement "to implement and finance" the construction of a new bus station. Councillors have said that it will be built above an underground carpark on land next to the new health centre in Avenida de Pescia area.

However, no further details have yet emerged about the cost of the project or how it will be financed, or about the estimated timeframe for it to be built.

Nerja has only one bus stop, on Avenida de Pescia, which has received complaints from public transport users over the years. Eight years ago the area was improved, with the installation of toilets and awnings to provide shade.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad