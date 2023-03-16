Plans for new bus station in Nerja The town hall wants to build the new facility over an underground car park next to the future health centre

Nerja town hall has announced that it is to formally ask the Junta de Andalucía to sign an agreement "to implement and finance" the construction of a new bus station. Councillors have said that it will be built above an underground carpark on land next to the new health centre in Avenida de Pescia area.

However, no further details have yet emerged about the cost of the project or how it will be financed, or about the estimated timeframe for it to be built.

Nerja has only one bus stop, on Avenida de Pescia, which has received complaints from public transport users over the years. Eight years ago the area was improved, with the installation of toilets and awnings to provide shade.