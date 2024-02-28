Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Snow covers the highest peaks of the Sierra Tejeda y Almijara natural park in the Axarquía. E. Cabezas
In pictures: Blanket of snow covers Malaga mountains for second time this year
Weather

In pictures: Blanket of snow covers Malaga mountains for second time this year

A thin covering of the white stuff can currently be seen on top of La Maroma and some of the other high peaks of the Sierra Tejeda y Almijara natural park in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 16:01

Despite the extreme drought that has hit Malaga province, nature continues to leave some hope in the form of snow. On Tuesday 27 February the highest peaks of the Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range in the Axarquía, to the east of Malaga province, were covered in a fine white blanket for the second time this year; the first came as a late Christmas present in early January.

The snow followed a weather front that left 28mm of rain in Alfarnatejo, in the so-called ‘Pyrenees of the South’, in the upper Axarquía. On Monday evening there were thunderstorms, accompanied by hail from the front which also gave the area some outstanding rainbows along the entire eastern coast of Málaga, from Rincón de la Victoria to Nerja.

From Nerja, snow could be seen on La Navachica, at 1,813 metres above sea level on Tuesday morning and from Vélez-Málaga snow could still be seen on the top of Malaga province’s highest mountain, La Maroma, which is 2,069 metres above sea level, on Wednesday afternoon (28 February).

Snow on the Axarquía mountains and a rainbow over Nerja on Tuesday 27 February. E. C. / J. R.
However, with no further precipitation forecast and a rise in temperatures in the coming days, the snow is not expected to last for long. As such, anyone interested in getting close to the snow will have to hurry, but also be prepared for a walk of up to 10 hours for the round trip, from the Nerja Cave or El Alcázar, in Alcaucín. It is more accessible to reach the snow from the Granada side, via the Robledal recreational area, in the town of Alhama de Granada.

