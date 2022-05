Pedestrianisation of Nerja street complete The works on the street which connects Avenida Castilla Pérez with the Balcón de Europa also enabled an update of essential services such as water supplies and telecommunications

After six months of works that have led to complaints from residents and shopkeepers, the project to pedestrianise Nerja's Calle Diputación has finished.

The street, which connects Avenida Castilla Pérez with the Balcón de Europa through Plaza Cavana and Calle Carmen, will only be open to delivery vehicles at specific times and emergency vehicles.

Sewage pipes, water supplies, street lighting, telecommunications and sign posts have been updated and the street also has planters and benches.