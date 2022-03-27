Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crashing on Calaceite beach The foreign woman was injured after hitting rocks on the beach in the town of Torrox on Saturday afternoon

A Finnish paraglider was injured on Saturday afternoon, 26 March, in Torrox after hitting some rocks and crashing on the beach, the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre has reported.

At 5pm a member of the public called the 112 number to report the accident on Calaceite beach. Immediately, the control room alerted the fire brigade, Guardia Civil, Local Police and the 061 health services, which sent an air ambulance to the scene.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the injured woman was transferred by land from the beach to the Nerja heliport, from where she was flown to hospital in the medical aircraft.

At the moment, no further information on the identity or health status of the woman has emerged.

SUR has learned, the woman was practising paragliding with another person. They both took off from the area where the antennas are located and, during the landing manoeuvre, she hit her back against the rocks on the beach. When she was assisted, she was conscious, but the health workers recommended her immobilisation and immediate transfer to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.

The last accident of this type recorded in the Axarquia was in February 2016, when a man was injured in Nerja. In the Calaceite area, in July 2009, another paraglider was uninjured after hitting a power line, causing a fire.