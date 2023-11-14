Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nerja E. Cabezas
Owners of hotels and holiday accommodation in Nerja encouraged to update details for new tourism website
Tourism

Owners of hotels and holiday accommodation in Nerja encouraged to update details for new tourism website

According to Spain's national institute of statistics, the Costa del Sol resort has more than 1,900 hotel beds in 59 establishments and thousands of holiday homes registered with the Junta de Andalucía

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 19:26

Compartir

Nerja town hall's tourism department is launching a new accommodation guide which aims to feature all the town’s hotels and holiday apartments.

The updated guide will soon be launched on a new tourism website and the town hall is asking all the establishments wishing to be included in the guide to send information to: turismo@nerja.es before Monday 20 November.

The information must include the name of the establishment, category, address, telephone number, email, Junta de Andalucía registration number and a minimum of three photos (façade, rooms or facilities).

The councillor for tourism, Ana María Muñoz called for businesses "to update their information to be part of this new guide with which we intend to publicise their services free of charge to all tourists who visit the tourism website”.

According to Spain's INE national institute of statistics (INE) Nerja has more than 1,900 hotel beds in 59 establishments and thousands of holiday homes registered with the Junta de Andalucía.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ten million households in Spain await decision about measures to help keep electricity and gas bills down
  2. 2 Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights: These are the dates, times and new features for 2023
  3. 3 Hotel in Spain forced to pay 2,000-euro fine for scanning the identity documents of guests
  4. 4 Famous Costa del Sol ice rink reopens, the only one in the whole of Andalucía
  5. 5 'I thought we were going to die': Residents recount horror stories of the Mijas wildfire
  6. 6 Watch as angry customer rams his car into bank cash machine in Malaga because 'it wouldn't give him money'
  7. 7 Malaga Airport closes in on achieving record-breaking 20 million passengers during 2023
  8. 8 Spain's Cepsa snaps up low-cost fuel station chain Ballenoil
  9. 9 Number of human skeletons unearthed on site of future car park in Ronda rises to 300
  10. 10 Fifty years of cultivating smaller but sweeter wild strawberries in Malaga province

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad