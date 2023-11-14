Owners of hotels and holiday accommodation in Nerja encouraged to update details for new tourism website

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

Nerja town hall's tourism department is launching a new accommodation guide which aims to feature all the town’s hotels and holiday apartments.

The updated guide will soon be launched on a new tourism website and the town hall is asking all the establishments wishing to be included in the guide to send information to: turismo@nerja.es before Monday 20 November.

The information must include the name of the establishment, category, address, telephone number, email, Junta de Andalucía registration number and a minimum of three photos (façade, rooms or facilities).

The councillor for tourism, Ana María Muñoz called for businesses "to update their information to be part of this new guide with which we intend to publicise their services free of charge to all tourists who visit the tourism website”.

According to Spain's INE national institute of statistics (INE) Nerja has more than 1,900 hotel beds in 59 establishments and thousands of holiday homes registered with the Junta de Andalucía.