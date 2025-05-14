Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Participants and town hall representatives during the jobs fair. SUR
Over 400 jobseekers on the Costa del Sol take part in Red Cross job fair
Employment

Over 400 jobseekers on the Costa del Sol take part in Red Cross job fair

The event took place at Rincón de la Victoria's shopping centre with the support of the town hall and provincial Diputacíon de Málaga authority

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 10:55

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has hosted its second Red Cross job fair for the Axarquía. This event was held at the town's shopping centre as part of the Red Cross employment plan under the title ‘Opportunities that change lives’.

Provincial president of the Red Cross, Luis Utrilla, president of the Red Cross in Rincón de la Victoria, Rubí Castro, mayor of Rincón, Francisco Salado and councillors Belén Gutiérrez, Nacho Cuadra and Lola Ramos were joined by local entrepreneur, Manolo Rincón, and the manager of the Rincón de la Victoria shopping centre, Alejandro Garzón, at the inauguration.

Nineteen companies from all over Malaga province participated, as well as 414 registered jobseekers. "The Red Cross is to be congratulated for this magnificent programme which facilitates the search for employment for those people who have greater difficulty in accessing the world of work. In addition, almost 50 per cent of the people who participate in this fair get some kind of contract," said Salado.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall provides 60,000 euros in funding to the local branch which goes towards a variety of projects including the job fairs.

The fair was also financed by the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, through its employment department, which has invested 29,850 euros in the project ‘Activating employability, new economies, go accelerators and challenges’.

More than 400 people participated in activities, interviews and workshops. The fair is completely free of charge for the participating companies and it promotes employment opportunities.

