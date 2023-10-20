Over 1,500 euros raised at charity coffee morning event

Sections
Tony Bryant
Cómpeta
Friday, 20 October 2023, 13:22
More than 170 people attended the World's Biggest Coffee Morning event held in aid of Cudeca and Macmillan Cancer Support UK at the Siddhartha restaurant in Cómpeta last weekend.
The event, which included a craft fair, raised more than 1,500 euros.
Around 30 bakeries, shops and numerous volunteers participated in the event, offering a range of cakes, pastries and savoury delicacies; while several businesses in the area donated prizes for the tombola and prize board.
A Cudeca spokesperson said, "The response was amazing."
