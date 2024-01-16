Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Civil Guard police operation in the Nerja mountains.
The Civil Guard police operation in the Nerja mountains. Guardia Civil
Nine arrested for clearing protected land in Malaga province natural park to grow marijuana

The gang also built a water reservoir for irrigation and a camp where they processed and dried the plants they cultivated

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 22:21

Nine people have been arrested after they cleared two hectares of protected land to grow marijuana in the Axarquia region of Malaga province.

Those detained hacked down trees in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, within the municipality of Nerja, to cultivate the drug, according to Guardia Civil sources. The alleged drug traffickers also built a water reservoir for irrigation and a camp where they processed and dried the plants they cultivated.

The gang allegedly kept the drugs in large black bags in a house and extracted the resin from the plant using a technique known as BHO (butane hash oil). Guardia Civil said this technique is extremely dangerous due to the use of large quantities of gas.

In two searches carried out at two properties in Nerja and Frigiliana, Guardia Civil agents found 1,700 kilos of dried marijuana buds packaged in plastic bags and 20 kilos of hashish resin. Police also seized more than 12,000 euros in cash.

Another four members of the alleged criminal group who fled the country have also been identified in the anti-drugs operation. There is a warrant out for their arrest. Due to the remote location of the plantation, police needed to use a helicopter to transport the drugs out.

