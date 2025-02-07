New officer appointed at Nerja foreigners' department

Town hall
Jennie Rhodes
Nerja
Friday, 7 February 2025, 12:18
Nerja town hall has appointed a new officer for its foreigners department which is located in the town's tourist office. Rosa Armijo took up the post in January following the departure of Jacky Gómez who retired from the job in July last year.
The office is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and contact can also be made via email: extranjeros@nerja.es or by phone on 952 548 401.
