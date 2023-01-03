After a 20-year wait, Nerja's new health centre gets green light The project will now be put out to tender with a budget of 9.4 million euros and an expected completion period of 20 months

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of the signing of an agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and the Nerja town hall, in which both bodies undertook to co-finance a new health centre in the town to replace the current one. However, two decades later and Nerja still has the same health centre, which was deemed too small for the town when the agreement was signed.

Now, in a further step towards making the long-awaited project a reality, the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo announced on Friday 30 December that the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), which is part of the Andalusian Regional Ministry of Health, has issued a favourable report on the basic project and execution of the new health facilities, with a tender budget of 9.4 million euros and a completion period of 20 months. "We are very happy to know that the Junta de Andalucía has finally given the green light to this important project for Nerja," said the mayor in a statement.

According to the project plans, the new health centre will have a surface area of 4,520 square metres divided into two floors and a basement. It will have 26 standard consultation rooms, compared to the 16 in the current facilities located next to Avenida de Pescia.

It will also have five multi-purpose rooms, five paediatric consulting rooms, and minor surgery and dentistry rooms as well as spaces for health education, physiotherapy, electrotherapy, two rehabilitation consultations, radiology, and a critical care and emergency department.