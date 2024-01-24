Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new green space in the Torrox-Park residential area of Torrox-Costa SUR
New green space for Costa del Sol town
New green space for Costa del Sol town

Ten unemployed local residents have been hired on a full-time basis to maintain the park in Torrox-Costa

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox-Costa

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 21:22

A new green space has been created in the Torrox Park residential area of Torrox-Costa, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. The town hall said of the new park, which has landscaped areas, pergolas and paths for both walking and cycling, that the children of one of the schools - El Faro - will be able to use it for recreational activities.

Councillor Paula Moreno explained that of the 430,269 euro budget for the project, the town hall contributed 130,269 euros, and the rest came from Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

Ten unemployed local residents have been hired on a full-time basis to maintain the park. They were among the 16 people who were hired to create the new facility. Two electricity pylons in the area have been partly covered with the intention of integrating them into the environment and for the safety of the park's users.

Residents have been staging regular protests since summer 2023 against the construction of an electricity substation in the area because of its proximity to their homes and three schools.

