New evidence reveals King Alfonso XII did not name Nerja’s Balcón de Europa

The Balcón de Europa is arguably one of the most iconic sites in Nerja, along with the caves. The emblematic viewpoint, which provides panoramic views of the Mediterranean coast, Sierra Almijara mountain range and the town, was for centuries the site of a mediaeval castle known as Castillo Bajo (low castle).

The historic landmark welcomes thousands of people every day who come to enjoy the spectacular views and is affectionately known by Nerja residents as ‘El Paseo’.

A sculpture of King Alfonso XII, by the Torre del Mar artist Francisco Martín, has stood on the eastern side of the Balcón since its inauguration in 2003. The plaque at the foot of the sculpture refers to the king’s visit to the Axarquía in January 1885 to see the damage caused by the Alhama de Granada earthquake on Christmas Eve 1884. The plaque claims that it was the king himself who christened the area the Balcón de Europa during that visit. He is said to have admired the views from the site of and uttered the famous words.

However, local historians including Federico Bomberelli, Francisco Capilla and the lawyer and researcher Pablo Rojo claim that it was not the king who gave the Balcón its name but that there is evidence to suggest that it was already known by that name before his visit.

Research

The Nerja museum has located the minutes of a council meeting that took place in 1874 which refers to the Balcón de Europa. "There is detailed information on the Balcón de Europa on the Internet in a blog by the historian Paco Capilla, but also in a recent article in the National Geographic entitled 'Why Nerja has a Balcón de Europa' which, among other inaccuracies, states that it was King Alfonso XII who gave it that name after visiting Nerja in 1885," explained the Nerja museum in a message posted on its social media networks.

Most locals will tell you that is how the Balcón de Europa got its name, but according to the documentation found in the town’s historical archive and research carried out by Federico Bombarelli in 1986, Pablo Rojo in 1990 and Paco Capilla in 2013, there is evidence that before the arrival of the king on 20 January 1885, there were documents (dated 4 January 1885, 1854 and 1839, respectively) which confirm that it was already called Balcón de Europa.

"To the above, we add this document from the council meeting on 27 June 1874, more than 10 years before the monarch arrived in Nerja", explains Nerja Museum on its social networks. One of the documents is an application made by Antonio Arce Luque to build a warehouse on Calahonda beach "with the foundations of the public promenade, named Balcón de Europa, at the end".

One of the historical photos of Calahonda beach, the town hall minutes referring to the Balcón, Calahonda beach today. SUR / E. Cabezas

"The application was approved and Antonio Arce Luque, who had a textile shop in Calle Puerta del Mar, was able to build his warehouse, which could be the building on the left of these photographs from the beginning of the 20th century", the museum explains with a post that shows several old photographs of the area.

One year later, in 1875, Antonio Fernández Morfil and Gerónimo de Guevara y San Juan made applications to the Nerja town hall "to build two warehouses in Calahonda itself, but they were considered inappropriate as it was public land".