Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina during his appearance on La Alameda TV programme SUR
New Costa del Sol development to be &#039;mixture of Sotogrande and La Zagaleta&#039; says mayor
New Costa del Sol development to be 'mixture of Sotogrande and La Zagaleta' says mayor

Óscar Medina appeared on the television programme La Alameda on Thursday 13 March to talk about the project which is set to transform Torrox Costa

Antonio M. Romero

Friday, 14 March 2025, 18:24

Speaking on ‘La Alameda’, the programme co-produced by 101TV and SUR and presented by the newspaper's editor-in-chief Manolo Castillo, on Thursday 13 March, mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina described the planned Calaceite development as "a mixture of Sotogrande and La Zagaleta".

The proposal includes houses, hotels and a golf course, a hospital and a marina and the town hall wants the project to be defined "within a maximum period of two years" according to Medina.

The mayor explained that some 6,000 homes are planned, of which almost a thousand would be affordable and that when the Calaceite project is developed it will mean that Torrox will become one of the richest municipalities in Spain thanks to the increase in per capita income.

In terms of tourism and after the recent ITB tourism fair held in Berlin, Medina highlighted the need to continue to focus on the German market. The eastern Costa del Sol town has long been a favourite destination for German tourists and residents and is home to the largest German community on the Spanish mainland. The mayor explained that there are German investment funds interested in the Calaceite project, which is estimated at around one billion euros.

Regarding the recent rainfall, Medina said that while it was good news, in particular for agriculture in the Axarquía, at the same he said that "we must not relax" with projects pending in the province, especially with the Axarquía desalination plant.

