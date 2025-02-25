Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
Nature

New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river

The Vélez river delta is a popular place for bird watchers and nature lovers but is at risk due to erosion and human activity

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 20:00

The River Vélez delta, which creates a natural border between Torre del Mar and the village of Almayate on the eastern Costa del Sol, has been important for humans for many centuries. It is also a haven for wildlife and in particular birds. Now the Axarquía-based environmental group, the Gabinete de Estudios de la Naturaleza, has published a book on the area.

The Río Vélez delta is one of the most valuable natural environments in the Axarquía and its importance and now history has been revealed in De Estuario a Delta y del Delta a Estuario, (from estuary to delta and from delta to estuary). The 558-page book with colour illustrations details all the available knowledge on the ‘geology, morphogenesis and fluvial-marine regression of an anthropogenic delta’, as the work is subtitled.

The new book will be presented on Thursday 27 February at 7.30pm at the Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC) Francisco Hernández in Vélez-Málaga. The event is being organised by the town's Friends of Culture society (SAC), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

According to the authors, until the 15th century there was a navigable estuary that reached the point where the Río Vélez meets the Guaro and Benamargosa rivers further north. After the Reconquista vast extensions of the area started to be cultivated which involved dragging large quantities of earth towards the estuary. This led to the burial of the old Los Toscanos Phoenician port and the creation of the delta that we know today. For this reason, the authors claim that the area is not a natural, but an anthropogenic, or man-made, delta.

The delta continued to grow until the mid-20th century, but with the decrease in agricultural activity and after the construction of La Viñuela reservoir, the delta started to feel the effects of coastal erosion caused by the sea. Now the area is considered to have a serious erosion problem, meaning that a reverse process, as suggested in the book's title, ‘from delta to estuary’, i.e. the disappearance of the delta, has begun.

The book consists of nine chapters on the evolution and historical context of the Vélez river, the geological framework of the delta and its surroundings, including the Almayate rock, the geological structure of the delta, a study of the historical regression of the delta and estimates of regression. The book ends with a chapter on threats, protection and management of the delta. It includes numerous contributions made by scientists and architects to protect and manage this natural space and its important biodiversity.

The presentation of this book will be followed by a guided tour of the River Vélez delta, which will take place on Saturday 1 March at 10am, led by the biolgist Rafael Yus, president of GENA-Ecologists in Action in the Axarquía.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  3. 3 Rafael Nadal to receive special honour at this year's French Open
  4. 4 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station
  5. 5 British & Irish XI triumph in Weston Shield cricket final with dominant display
  6. 6 Pavel Sivakov secures Vuelta a Andalucía title for UAE Team Emirates
  7. 7 Malaga experts look at fertiliser use in regenerated water
  8. 8 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  9. 9 Dani Sánchez rocket secures hard-fought Malaga CF victory
  10. 10 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river