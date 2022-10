Nerja worker seriously injured following electric shock The incident occurred when the man entered the cold storage area of an establishment on Paseo Burriana

A 41-year-old worker was seriously injured when he received an electric shock at an establishment on Nerja’s Paseo Burriana late on Monday 24 October, according to the 112 Andalusian emergency service control roo.

The incident occurred at around 10.05pm when the man entered the establishment’s cold storage area and receieved an electric shock to the head. Local Police, Guardia Civil and the emergency services attended the scene and took the victim to the Hospital de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar.