Much of the old machinery is still inside the building. SUR
Nerja to turn former power station into museum space

The town hall plans to restore the facilities located on the Chíllar river after acquiring the building from Endesa

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:42

After acquiring the building from the electricity company Endesa in March, Nerja town hall plans to turn the former San Modesto hydroelectric power station, located on the Chíllar river, into a museum space. The industrial installation still contains much of its machinery, which stopped working in 1965, according to local historian and researcher Pablo Rojo, author of a book in 2019 on the old power plants in the Axarquía.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, urban planning councillor Nieves Atencia, and members of the local historical heritage advisory group, Francisco Capilla, Pablo Rojo, Juan Bautista Salado and Ángel Ruiz, together with the town hall architect, Antonio Sánchez, visited the site on Tuesday 25 April, to coordinate the work.

The town hall said in a statement that work is necessary to prevent the roof from falling on the machinery. Further work will be carried out to clean the building and the machinery and an inventory will be made of the machines and parts still inside the old power plant. Neither a timeframe nor budget for this project has been published.

According to Rojo, the San Modesto power station was commissioned in 1917 to supply electricity to Nerja, Maro, Torrox-Costa and Torre del Mar, among other towns. "It was interconnected with its sister power stations by means of a power transmission line", explained the researcher from Frigiliana.

"Its waterfall was 50 metres high. When its big sister, the Salto Grande, began to produce electricity with its 900 kilowatt Pelton turbine, this power station gradually became obsolete, ceasing to operate around 1965", Rojo pointed out through social networks. For this researcher, the facilities "constitute a unique example of hydraulic industrial heritage in the province of Malaga".

