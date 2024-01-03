Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The entrance to the restaurant which has been closed since 2020. E. Cabezas
Nerja town hall takes back control of old restaurant below iconic Balcón de Europa viewpoint

The business had been successfully operating since 1972 but ran into financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic and had remained closed since

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 12:29

Nerja town hall has taken back control of the site of the Rey Alfonso restaurant, situated below one of the Costa del Sol's most iconic viewpoints - the Balcón de Europa.

The restaurant opened in 1972 and successfully operated until the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since then, its owners have not been able to continue running it due to debts incurred during the global health crisis, resulting in the council and the owners coming to a mutual agreement to terminate the lease. The council has paid tribute to the efforts of the family that ran the business for 48 years.

Nerja councillor Ángela Díaz said: "we are lucky, we are going to recover a place in one of the most iconic areas of our municipality". It is not yet known what the council intends to do with the space. She did reveal, though, that the initial contract expired in 1980 "and we do not know if it was put out to tender again."

Sale of plots of land for free rental housing

It comes as the council agreed to award two municipal plots for the construction of free rental housing, according to a motion presented by mayor José Alberto Armijo and councillors José Alberto Tomé and Ángela Díaz.

The plots are expected to sell for a total of 1,714,050 euros. One of them is located in Calle Jerez, near the Mercadona supermarket, and has been awarded to the company Inversiones Costasur de la Axarquía S. L. for 251,550 euros. The other plot is located in the Fuente del Badén area, and has been awarded to the company Tu Hogar en la Axarquía S.L. for 1,462,550 euros.

