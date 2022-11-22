Nerja parents demand teaching assistant for pupils with special educational needs The parents of eight children at the Nueva Nerja primary school who require this service have complained that there is no support for two days each week

The parents of the eight pupils at the Nueva Nerja school who require a special educational needs (SEN) assistant have been calling on the regional government to fill the two days per week that the current assistant isn’t contracted to work at the school.

Those affected have submitted several letters to the Junta de Andalucía’s education department and have asked for help from Nerja town hall. They have been told by the Junta that they are trying to speed up the process "as much as possible" and hope that the job can be covered before the end of November. SUR has tried unsuccessfully to get a quote from the Junta de Andalucía about the parents’ complaints.

Nerja town hall adopted an agreement last Friday (18 November) supporting the request of the school. The councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, said in a statement, "As soon as the school management informed us of the situation, we adopted this agreement. We are aware that the Junta’s education department is taking the necessary steps to hire the staff requested by Nueva Nerja school.”

The councillor expressed her "confidence" that the situation will be resolved "as soon as possible", adding , “We want to show with this proposal our interest and commitment to support the educational community of the Nueva Nerja school and parents with children with special educational needs in our town."

Last May there were similar protests at the same school to demand more SEN staff and the request was met by the Junta for the start of this academic year.