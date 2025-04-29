Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

MC Paula Anthony, councilors Ana Maria Muñoz, Alberto Tomé, Javier López and Antonio López with the Royal British Legion Nerja.

MC Paula Anthony, councilors Ana Maria Muñoz, Alberto Tomé, Javier López and Antonio López with the Royal British Legion Nerja. SUR
Nerja

Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity

Hundreds of residents and tourists came together to Plaza de España on Sunday to enjoy an afternoon of singing, dancing, eating and experiencing cultures from across the globe

SUR in English

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 18:40

Nerja Residents Day was celebrated in the town's Plaza de España on Sunday. The celebration was supported by over 20 local organisations and companies, including councillors from the town hall.

The event kicked off at midday with the Nerja municipial band. MC Paula Anthony followed the first act to welcome the international audience. She invited to the stage Ana María Muñoz, councillor for foreign residents, who explained - in Spanish and English - how proud of their international residents the town hall feels.

Nerja is home to over 100 different nationalities, and through this diversity has become renowned for its club and association scene. This year's special recognition award was granted to The Royal British Legion - Nerja, for their commendable fundraising and community spirit.

AIC - The Expats Social Club, demonstrated the generosity and social awareness of international residents of Nerja. They presented cheques of 500 euros to both Taller de la Amistad (Nerja) and Ciudad de los Niños (Malaga). Representatives of Taller de la Amistad were given the opportunity to explain how their organisation empowers Nerja residents with disabilities.

To celebrate Nerja's range of residents, the afternoon saw performances from Spanish dancing to traditional Irish music and indie rock.

Food stalls, all manned by representatives of Nerja's local clubs and associations, allowed visitors to try dishes from across the globe. The Plaza de España was full of hundreds of residents and tourists who came together to experience the varied cultures of Nerja residents: singing, dancing and eating to celebrate diversity.

