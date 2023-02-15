Nerja revives 'green lung' project The initiative will see an investment of 438,010 euros, of which 80 per cent is to come from European funding

Nerja town hall has given the green light to plans to brush the dust off its project to create a large 'green lung' to the east of the town centre. The area of scrubland to be prepared for use by the general public is located between the residential areas near Burriana beach and the old N-340 coastal road.

In a statement released last Friday, 10 February, the town hall said that the project has received an investment of 438,010 euros, 80 per cent of which will come from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through its Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EUI). The town hall will provide the remaining 20 per cent.

It stated that the project would involve the construction of an 800-metre-long footpath which will run from the old N-340 coastal road down towards Calle Lucena and also have access from Calle Antequera, Calle Teba and Calle Úbeda.

According to the statement the town hall will also carry out cleaning, clearing and repair work on the existing vegetation and plant new species to enhance and add value to the whole area.

Once the project is approved, the next step will be to drawn up a draft proposal and put the contract for the work out to tender.