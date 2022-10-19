Renovation work starts on Nerja’s La Torrecilla promenade Toilet and lifeguard modules will be relocated to free up space on the beach

After months of administrative and bureaucratic complications, which resulted in Nerja town hall having to put the contract out to tender again, work has now begun to construct new lifeguard and toilet modules partially buried under La Torrecilla promenade.

The existing prefabricated modules will be eliminated, which will free up space on the beach and the pedestrian area of the promenade will be increased. One of the toilet modules will be adapted for people with reduced mobility. The total investment for the project is 188,704.33 euros, co-financed by the town hall and the Andalusian regional government, the Junta de Andalucía.

The work is being carried out by the Nerja-based company Transportes Antelo, the only one to submit a bid in the second tender process. They have three months to complete the project.

This project is included in the Extraordinary Municipal Plan of Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment, within the Municipal Shock Plan to help towns and villages recover following the coronavirus pandemic.

It was approved in 2020 by the Partido Popular (PP), Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos and Vox, with the abstention of the socialist PSOE party and the independent councillor, José García.