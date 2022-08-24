Nerja town hall now accepts online card payments via web portal The council has launched a new portal on its website which allows residents to pay taxes and obtain other information without having to go to the bank

Nerja’s councillor for Economy and Finance Ángela Díaz and the councillor for New Technologies Javier López have launched a new municipal tax portal that will make tax payments easier and more efficient and will save residents from having to go to the bank or town hall.

The tool, which can be accessed through the web https://tributos.nerja.es, will not only allow residents to make payments of municipal taxes online by card, but it will also allow them to access forms.

The portal also allows residents to consult the pending debt payments and other council notifications. Other procedures can also be carried out, such as registering or modifying direct debits, managing personal data or paying taxes. Access to the tax portal of the can be done with the digital certificate or with the Cl@ve identification system.

The new tax portal has involved an investment of 8,509 euros, which has been 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It forms part of the 'Nerja transacts from home' strategy for Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development (Edusi), and the remaining 20 per cent has been paid for using municipal funds.