Nerja to Maro cycle lane project under way The total number of investment is over 300,000 euros, to be financed between the town hall and the European Union

Nerja town hall has initiated the work on the first section of the cycle lane that will connect the town to Maro, by signing the works contract of the with the company Actüa Infraestructuras.

The total investment for the project is 325,366 euros and will be co-financed between the town hall and European Union funding.