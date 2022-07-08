Nerja starts shuttle service to Maro beach in bid to stop cars The town hall has agreed to regulate the cove's entrance road for vehicles in an effort to avoid traffic congestion and accidents

The access road to Maro beach with the minibus arranged by the Nerja town hall / E. CABEZAS

Nerja town hall has regulated the access of vehicles to the beaches of Maro and La Caleta, the councillor for safety and transport, Francisco Arce and the councillor for nunicipal services, Gema Garcia have announced.

Despite the winding road that leads to the beaches, the area has become increasingly popular with visitors leading to problems with traffic congestion and safety issues for pedestrians and bathers.

"Due to the large influx of users who visit the beaches of Maro and La Caleta in the summer season, and problems caused by poor parking as well as accidents, the town hall has put in place a parking and a shuttle bus service," explained Arce.

It has also reported that this limitation of vehicle access to the beach does not affect public transport or emergency services, or owners and tenants of land in the area, who must go to the headquarters of Nerja local police to obtain the corresponding municipal authorisation.

The shuttle service will be in operation during the summer season, from 10am to 8pm and a round trip will cost 1.50 euros.

The car park, which has space for 100 vehicles, will be managed by the Taller de la Amistad association, which helps people with disabilities.