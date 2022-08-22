Nerja hopefull of rainfall as riverbed clean-up project gets under way The town hall is clearing the Río Seco and the El Puerto ravine to prepare them in the event that autumn brings much-needed rain to the drought-stricken Axarquía area

In the hope that the arrival of autumn will bring rain to the Axarquía, Nerja town hall has announced that it will carry out the second phase of a plan to clean and clear the riverbeds of the Río Seco and the Barranco del Puerto ravine.

"In addition to the cleaning, pruning and repair work recently carried out in a section of the Río Seco, we are going to carry out a new action in the rest of the riverbed up to the border with Frigiliana, as well as in the Barranco del Puerto ravine", explained Javier Rodríguez, councillor for the environment.

Rodríguez added that the town hall needed to obtain prior authorisation from the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía in order to go ahead with the project.

Rodríguez said in a statement: "We are currently in the contracting phase of the work, with the request for bids from companies. The work will begin as soon as the contract is awarded, with a completion period of ten days.”

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, recalled that the clearing of riverbeds is carried out to prevent flooding in case of heavy rainfall and prevent forest fires that put at risk to residents and the environment.