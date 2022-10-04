Headline acts announced for this year's Nerja Fair

Nerja's feria is back to normal this year after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The festivities begin at 8.30pm this Saturday, 8 October with the opening appearance by the Senior Citizens Choir 'Con otro aire' on the Balcón de Europa and the gala of the queen and the king at 22.30 in the municipal stand located in the Los Huertos de Carabeo fairground. The feria will run until Wednesday 12 October.

There will be children's and musical performances in the Balcón de Europa and in the Caseta El Cortijo and Los Secretos will perform on 9 October, Chema Rivas from Granada on Monday 10, El Selu from Cadiz on the Tuesday 11 and Orquesta La Tentación will close the event on the Wednesday 12. The performances will take place at 11pm on the 9 and 11, and at 10pm on the 12 October and On the 10th at 8pm there will be a mass in honour of the patron saints, San Miguel Arcángel and the Our Lady of Las Angustias, in El Salvador church on the Balcón de Europa, which will be followed by a procession through the streets and a fireworks display.

Nerja’s older residents will receive their traditional tribute on the 11 October with lunch at the municipal stand, where the 'Abuelos de Nerja 2022' (Grandparents of Nerja 2022) awards will be presented and Laura Gallego will perform. Finally, on Wednesday 12, religious ceremonies will be held in honour of the Our Lady of the Pilar, patron saint of the Guardia Civil, which will take place at 11am at El Salvador church.

Tickets for the queen and king gala and the musical performances can be purchased at the Sala Mercado, Base Long Play and via the website malagaentradas.com.