Nerja earmarks almost a million euros to purchase former mill The town hall has completed the paperwork and will use the space temporarily as a car park while plans for a public and social facility are drawn up

Nerja town hall has completed the administrative and town planning procedures for the acquisition of the plot of land of an old mill located in the town's Calle Ánimas. Mayor José Alberto Armijo met with the current owners on Tuesday when he signed the paperwork. The cost of the purchase is estimated to be 957,397.77 euros, of which 250,000 euros have been paid and the outstanding amount will come out of the council's 2022 budget.

According to a statement issued by the town hall on Tuesday, the acquisition of this property, with an area of 664.89 square metres, responds to the need to provide the town with "a new public and social facility." Armijo pointed out that "it is very well located, between Calle Ánimas and Plaza de España, and close to the town hall.”

The mayor went on to say, "While the urban planning procedures have been initiated to allow us to draw up a technical plan for the construction of this new facility, we will carry out cleaning work for possible temporary use as a car park.” The town hall has been working for several years on the acquisition of this property, which in addition to being used as a mill, was also used as a mechanics in the past.