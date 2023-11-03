Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SUR
Nerja Cave awarded the ‘Q’ for Quality
A sculpture has been unveiled to mark awarding of the national tourism prize in the easternmost coastal town on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 3 November 2023, 07:45

Nerja Cave, the main tourist attraction of the easternmost coastal town on the Costa del Sol, has unveiled a sculpture to mark the 'National Award Q 2023' that the Nerja Cave Foundation has received for its work for quality and sustainable tourism, from the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE). The award was presented at ‘Q Night’, which is held annually as part of the Fitur tourism fair.

President of the foundation Juan Pedro Carnero said in a statement that Nerja Cave was the first natural monument to be awarded the 'S' for sustainable tourism certificate in Spain. "Everything that has been achieved is for the sake of the great awareness of this Asset of Cultural Interest both for offering quality services and for becoming an example of a sustainable destination, something of maximum relevance for the sector," said Carnero.

The event was also attended by other representatives of the Board of Trustees of the Cueva de Nerja and different administrations, and one of the five discoverers of the Cueva de Nerja, Miguel Muñoz, on behalf of all of them. The Nerja Cave Foundation has obtained the National Q 2023 Award from the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE), "thanks to its daily commitment to offer the highest quality to those who visit it and for its commitment to sustainable tourism", the organisation has emphasised.

